Personalized Nutrition
&
Support for
Busy People

Start the program to
get healthy fast, with
a free wireless scale
and a free Fitbit.*
All paid for by your insurance.
Start the program to get healthy fast,
with a free wireless scale and a free Fitbit.*
All paid for by your insurance.

How It Works

1. Choose Your Insurance

Many insurance plans cover your cost 100% and we can tell you instantly if yours does.

2. Get Free Tools*

Get a free Fitbit, free wireless scale, weekly meal plans, exclusive video content & more.

3. Live Better

Live longer and healthier, with a personalized program to eat better and stay active.

Why it Works

80% of diets fail, so it’s a good thing this isn’t a diet. We work with you to change your lifestyle in a way that works for your schedule, location, and unique preferences.

What People Are Saying

Rachel, Dave, Ara, & Xander

“We have not only become healthier eaters, but better cooks and smarter shoppers. PlateJoy allows loads of customization. We love that we can get meals based on our family size, so no food is wasted.”

Clementine & Joe

“We had a medical scare with my partner a few months ago. It was a wake-up call. Even though I have 20 years experience in cooking, I was looking for something to help set up healthy meals and make life easy. Signed up and the rest is history. I recommend this service to anyone and everyone.”

Ugwechi

“PlateJoy is awesome! It has changed my lifestyle dramatically for the better. I’ve lost 20 lbs since joining. I’m just now getting ready to start lifting weights and all I have to do is change my preferences in PlateJoy. Since joining I have learned to enjoy cooking and eating healthy so it’s no longer a chore.”

What You Get*

As Seen In